You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Billings police investigate after finding man dead
alert top story

Billings police investigate after finding man dead

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Police Department is investigating after police found a man dead early Friday morning outside of a Billings home. 

Officers responded to 612  Terry Ave. just after 1 a.m. for a report of a "man down," according to a social media post from BPD Lt. Riley Finnegan. 

An adult man was found dead in the driveway of the residence when officers arrived, Sgt. Shane Shelton said Friday morning at the scene.

Shelton declined to say how the man died, citing an ongoing investigation. Shelton would not release further details on the man, including his age. 

He declined to say whether detectives were investigating the death as a homicide. The man was not a resident at 612 Terry Ave., Shelton said. 

Detectives and the BPD's crime scene investigation van were parked in the 600 block of Terry Avenue Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked off the area. 

Terry Ave. death

An evidence marker is placed on the steps of a home on the 600 block of Terry Avenue after a man was found dead outside the home Friday, June 12, 2020.

Finnegan said there was "no threat to the public at this time." 

As of 7:30 a.m. police have not released any further details.

Terry Ave. death

Crime scene tape surrounds a home on the 600 block of Terry Avenue after a man was found dead outside the home Friday, June 12, 2020.
Billings police continuing to investigate recent shootings
0
3
1
18
4

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News