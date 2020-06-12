Billings police investigate after finding man dead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Billings Police Department is investigating after police found a man dead early Friday morning outside of a Billings home.

Officers responded to 612 Terry Ave. just after 1 a.m. for a report of a "man down," according to a social media post from BPD Lt. Riley Finnegan.

An adult man was found dead in the driveway of the residence when officers arrived, Sgt. Shane Shelton said Friday morning at the scene.

Shelton declined to say how the man died, citing an ongoing investigation. Shelton would not release further details on the man, including his age.

He declined to say whether detectives were investigating the death as a homicide. The man was not a resident at 612 Terry Ave., Shelton said.

Detectives and the BPD's crime scene investigation van were parked in the 600 block of Terry Avenue Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked off the area.

Finnegan said there was "no threat to the public at this time."

As of 7:30 a.m. police have not released any further details.

