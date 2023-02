Billings police are investigating a shooting Wednesday after a man showed up to a Billings hospital after having been shot in the leg.

The 32-year-old victim was dropped off at a local emergency room with a gunshot to his thigh, Billings Police Lt. Bret Becker said in a tweet. Officers received the call at 2:44 p.m.

Becker said the incident is being investigated, with police following "several leads." He added that the gunshot victim is expected to survive.