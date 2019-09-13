The Billings Fire Department responded to a car that appeared to be lit on fire on Billings' far West End early on Friday morning.
A Chevy Blazer caught fire in the parking loft of an IHOP restaurant on King Avenue West just before 4 a.m.
The car was not occupied, and no one was injured in the incident. The fire caused heavy damage to the exterior of the vehicle. An estimated property and content loss was at $6,000 according to a Billings Fire Department press release.
The fire is under investigation, and the cause has been identified as incendiary in the press release.