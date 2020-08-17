Billings police investigate fatal crash on Laurel Road

The Billings Police Department is investigating a fatal crash near Laurel Road that fatally injured one man and hospitalized another early Monday morning.
The crash happened after a westbound vehicle left Laurel Road and struck a tree, according to BPD Sgt. Matt Lennick.
Lennick described the man who died as a 38-year-old man. He was the driver of the vehicle and he died at the scene, according to the sergeant.
The injured man was described as a 39-year-old passenger.
The injured man was found at 4 a.m. across the railroad tracks on King Avenue West where he had crawled after the crash.
Lennick provided some information about the crash in social media posts published at around 5 a.m.
The BPD crash investigations team has responded to the crash.
The ongoing investigation has closed a westbound lane of Laurel Road between roughly Parkway Lane and the King Avenue West on-ramp, according to Lennick.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.