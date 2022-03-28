 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Billings police investigate stabbing of 16-year-old boy

  • 0

Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive at 12:41 a.m. following a report of a physical altercation in the area, according to the department’s administrative Lieutenant, Matt Lennick.

On scene, officers located a 16-year-old boy that had been stabbed in the arm multiple times. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were available Monday at midday and Lennick said the investigation is ongoing.

The stabbing is the latest violent crime in a new year that is shaping up to be one of Billings’ most violent. In February a Billings man pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man on the Southside while trying to gain access to the victim’s vehicle.

That same night in February police responded to a shooting on Billings’ West End that put a man in the hospital.

People are also reading…

So far in 2022, BPD has started investigations into five separate suspected homicides and a number of weapons assaults, including at least eight shootings. Of the homicides two have involved victims under the age of 18, in another a cop shot and killed a man who pointed a replica Glock pellet gun at the officer and multiple passersby, according to police statements.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UN reports over 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News