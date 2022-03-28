Billings police investigate stabbing of 16-year-old boy

Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Lake Elmo Drive at 12:41 a.m. following a report of a physical altercation in the area, according to the department’s administrative Lieutenant, Matt Lennick.

On scene, officers located a 16-year-old boy that had been stabbed in the arm multiple times. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were available Monday at midday and Lennick said the investigation is ongoing.

The stabbing is the latest violent crime in a new year that is shaping up to be one of Billings’ most violent. In February a Billings man pleaded not guilty to stabbing a man on the Southside while trying to gain access to the victim’s vehicle.

That same night in February police responded to a shooting on Billings’ West End that put a man in the hospital.

So far in 2022, BPD has started investigations into five separate suspected homicides and a number of weapons assaults, including at least eight shootings. Of the homicides two have involved victims under the age of 18, in another a cop shot and killed a man who pointed a replica Glock pellet gun at the officer and multiple passersby, according to police statements.

