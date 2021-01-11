 Skip to main content
Billings police investigate homicide on South Side
Billings police investigate homicide on South Side

Detectives are investigating the year's first homicide after a dead body was found in an apartment on Calhoun Lane on Billings' South Side on Monday afternoon. 

Billings police responded to a call at 2:18 p.m. about a disturbance near an apartment building on Calhoun, according to a statement released by the Billings Police Department on Twitter on Monday. 

When officers arrived, they found an open window with a pool of blood around it, according to BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo at the scene.

Officers also found a dead woman inside the apartment.

A suspect was tracked down and arrested nearby. He is the son of the woman found dead, Cardillo said.

Detectives were at the apartment late Monday afternoon investigating the scene.

