Billings police investigate homicide on South Side

Detectives are investigating the year's first homicide after a dead body was found in an apartment on Calhoun Lane on Billings' South Side on Monday afternoon.

Billings police responded to a call at 2:18 p.m. about a disturbance near an apartment building on Calhoun, according to a statement released by the Billings Police Department on Twitter on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived, they found an open window with a pool of blood around it, according to BPD Lt. Dave Cardillo at the scene.

Officers also found a dead woman inside the apartment.

A suspect was tracked down and arrested nearby. He is the son of the woman found dead, Cardillo said.

Detectives were at the apartment late Monday afternoon investigating the scene.

Yellowstone County sees 19 homicides in 2020 Yellowstone County saw 19 homicides in 2020, or more than one every three weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 6 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.