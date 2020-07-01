You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Billings police investigating after juvenile with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

Billings police investigating after juvenile with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

{{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Police Department is continuing to investigate after a juvenile female arrived at a hospital early Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound.

The girl arrived at the hospital at around 1:12 a.m., according to a social media post from BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen published at around 3 a.m.

The girl had a single gunshot wound which did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Jensen.

In his post about the shooting, Jensen wrote that the incident reportedly happened somewhere on the Rims after a gun was fired during an argument between two large groups.

The suspect in the shooting was at large, according to Jensen.

The victim's age was not provided in the post, but she was described as a "juvenile."

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Family, friends honor Selena Not Afraid on her birthday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News