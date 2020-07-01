Billings police investigating after juvenile with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Billings Police Department is continuing to investigate after a juvenile female arrived at a hospital early Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound.

The girl arrived at the hospital at around 1:12 a.m., according to a social media post from BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen published at around 3 a.m.

The girl had a single gunshot wound which did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Jensen.

In his post about the shooting, Jensen wrote that the incident reportedly happened somewhere on the Rims after a gun was fired during an argument between two large groups.

The suspect in the shooting was at large, according to Jensen.

The victim's age was not provided in the post, but she was described as a "juvenile."

