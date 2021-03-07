Billings police investigating after man found in Heights apartment with apparent gunshot wound

A man was taken to a Billings hospital for treatment Sunday after Billings police responding to a report of a shooting found him unresponsive on the floor of a Heights apartment with an apparent gunshot wound.

First responders were compressing the man's chest as they wheeled him on a stretcher from the Whitetail Run Apartments and into an American Medical Response ambulance.

The man was taken to the Billings Clinic for treatment.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday on the 300 block of Sioux Lane. By 3:15 police were continuing to question witnesses in an effort to locate a suspect.

"We're still looking at other possible witnesses," Billings Police Department Sgt. Clyde Reid said near the scene.

At least a dozen BPD officers responded to the shooting and at least one Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office patrol car was also on scene. Detectives have also responded to investigate. The Billings Fire Department also responded.

Several area residents came out of their apartments upon hearing the repeated sound of sirens as law enforcement continued to arrive.

The Heights shooting is at least the second Billings police have begun investigating since Saturday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday a woman was found shot at the Lazy KT Motel and police found a 36-year-old man nearby who they suspected was involved in the shooting. Crime scene tape could be seen surrounding the entrance to a room at the motel. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

