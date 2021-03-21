Billings police investigating after residence shot early Sunday morning

Police responding to a report of a shooting Sunday morning in Billings arrived to find a residence had been shot multiple times.

No one was reported to be injured and police believe the suspects in the shooting fled, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Garrett Peterson.

The shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. Sunday "near" the 1700 block of 17th Street West, Peterson wrote.

The sergeant wrote in a social media update afterward that responding officers found "numerous bullet holes in the residence" after arriving.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Peterson.

