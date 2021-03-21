 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings police investigating after residence shot early Sunday morning

Billings police investigating after residence shot early Sunday morning

{{featured_button_text}}

Police responding to a report of a shooting Sunday morning in Billings arrived to find a residence had been shot multiple times.

No one was reported to be injured and police believe the suspects in the shooting fled, according to Billings Police Department Sgt. Garrett Peterson.

The shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. Sunday "near" the 1700 block of 17th Street West, Peterson wrote.

The sergeant wrote in a social media update afterward that responding officers found "numerous bullet holes in the residence" after arriving. 

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to Peterson.

0
0
1
2
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News