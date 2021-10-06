Billings police investigating after shots fired into downtown barber shop

Multiple shots were fired through the front window of a barber shop in Billings Wednesday afternoon, prompting Billings police to respond and begin investigating the incident.

The shooting incident was reported at 2:19 p.m. at House of Fadez, a barbershop at 18 S. 27th Street.

Owner Damien Rodriguez said he had been cutting a 10-year-old boy's hair when the shots were fired.

"I grabbed that kid with everything I had and jumped on top of him." "The tool chest (a mechanic's chest for his scissors and clippers) saved me."

Of the shooting attempt, he said, "It was weak, man, I had a kid in the chair."

BPD Lt. Matt Lennick said police were told the business had been struck twice by bullets that came through the glass window and that no one was hit. One bullet lodged in the wall and another in a toolbox, according to police.

There were other people in the business at the time of the shooting, according to Lennick. Police are continuing to interview witnesses and more information on a possible suspect or suspects could be released later Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.