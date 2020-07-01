You are the owner of this article.
Billings police investigating after teenage girl with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Billings police investigating after teenage girl with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

The Billings Police Department is continuing to investigate after a 15-year-old Billings girl arrived at a hospital early Wednesday morning with a gunshot wound.

The girl arrived at the hospital at around 1:12 a.m., according to a social media post from BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen published at around 3 a.m.

The girl had a single gunshot wound which did not appear to be life-threatening, according to Jensen.

In his post about the shooting, Jensen wrote that the incident reportedly happened somewhere on the Rims after a gun was fired during an argument between two large groups.

The suspect in the shooting was at large, according to Jensen.

No one has been arrested or charged, according to an update provided by BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley shortly before 8:15 a.m.

The case will be assigned to the BPD investigations division, according to Wooley.

