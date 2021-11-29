Billings Police investigating armed robbery on Midland Road

The Billings Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the 5000 block of Midland Rd at about 8:20 this morning.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, allegedly pointed a gun at a 27-year-old woman and stole her purse, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department's Sgt. Tina Hoeger. The suspect then ran away before police arrived, but they have identified the man believed responsible.

Police are still investigating and following specific leads, Hoeger told the Gazette. No further information was immediately available and the man was not believed to be an active threat to the public.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.