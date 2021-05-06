 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings police investigating Avenue B shooting
editor's pick alert top story

Billings police investigating Avenue B shooting

Avenue B shooting

Billings Police work the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Billings.

 RYAN BERRY Billings Gazette

A shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

Sgt. Matt Chaney said the extent of the person’s injuries was unknown, and that he had no additional information on the victim at the time.

Neighbors and employees of nearby businesses came out to watch as police cordoned off an area outside one of the homes on the end of the block with crime scene tape.

Avenue B shooting

Billings Police work the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Billings.

Chaney said no one was yet in custody but that people had been detained for questioning.

Blake Alexander, who works just across 14th Street West for U-Haul, said he heard the incident while he was outside the business on a ladder doing cable work in the ceiling. He said he heard arguing, then the sound of glass breaking, followed by more arguing and then multiple gunshots.

Alexander ran inside at the sound of the gunfire and warned his co-workers, one of whom called 911.

Avenue B shooting

An unmarked Billings Police vehicle is parked at the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Billings.

The shooting Tuesday is at least the 11th since the start of the year.

On Sunday morning, a driver fired shots into the air in a McDonald's drive-thru in an apparent road rage incident in which the suspect cut off another driver at the entrance to the restaurant. 

On April 19, a woman was shot in the head midday at a South Side apartment and survived. Several rounds had been fired through the apartment door. Michael McClure, who died in a standoff with police on the West End April 23, was named as a person of interest. 

Avenue B shooting

An ambulance leaves with a patient while Billings Police work the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Billings.
Avenue B shooting

Billings Police work the scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Billings.
1
2
0
3
11

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News