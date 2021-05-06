Billings police investigating Avenue B shooting

A shooting on the 1400 block of Avenue B Thursday sent one person to the hospital.

Sgt. Matt Chaney said the extent of the person’s injuries was unknown, and that he had no additional information on the victim at the time.

Neighbors and employees of nearby businesses came out to watch as police cordoned off an area outside one of the homes on the end of the block with crime scene tape.

Chaney said no one was yet in custody but that people had been detained for questioning.

Blake Alexander, who works just across 14th Street West for U-Haul, said he heard the incident while he was outside the business on a ladder doing cable work in the ceiling. He said he heard arguing, then the sound of glass breaking, followed by more arguing and then multiple gunshots.

Alexander ran inside at the sound of the gunfire and warned his co-workers, one of whom called 911.

The shooting Tuesday is at least the 11th since the start of the year.