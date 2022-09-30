Billings police investigating carjacking near St. V's

Billings police are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred near the St. Vincent Foundation on North 30th Street Friday afternoon.

The suspect approached the car, pointed a handgun at the victim and then pepper sprayed them, before driving off in the stolen vehicle.

Police believe the suspect is a Native American or Hispanic man, between the ages of 20 and 30 and was wearing a red hoodie.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2017 Nissan Armada, with Montana license plate number CAA753.

Anyone with information should contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or call 911.