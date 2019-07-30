Police are investigating a stabbing they believe occurred in the area of the Billings Public Library early Tuesday morning.
The victim is a 32-year-old man who was hospitalized with cuts to his face and neck, according to a social media post by Billings Police Department Sgt. Tina Hoeger.
Police were informed of the stabbing at about 4:44 a.m., and detectives were sent to the area to investigate.
No arrests had been made, Sgt. Shane Shelden said, speaking at about 7:10 a.m.
The stabbing may have taken place in the library parking lot, Shelden said. At some point a passerby saw the victim on the north side of the library, he said.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot early Tuesday. It also extended along the sidewalk parallel with the library's south entrance and continued to around halfway on the north side of the library.
Yellow evidence markers were within the boundaries of the crime scene tape. Police blocked off North 28th Street near the entrance to the parking lot adjacent to Burger King on North 27th Street.
Multiple evidence markers, including one next to a shirt, were on the ground in the northbound lane of North 28th Street near the parking lot entrance.
By about 7 a.m., police had reopened North 28th Street to traffic.
Billings Public Library Director Gavin Woltjer said he isn't aware of any other stabbings at the library in the almost three years he has been in charge of the public facility.
Woltjer said he had been told that the individuals involved were transients. He noted that the stabbing took place outside of library business hours and said that during all hours of operation there are security personnel at the library. Security patrols also take place on the grounds once the library is closed, Woltjer said.
Woltjer credited library security for helping increase response time to the stabbing.
"We do our part to ensure a safe and welcoming environment," Woltjer said.
Some downtown businesses in the area have changed the way they do things because of issues with the local transient population. Recently the Hardee's located at the corner of Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street announced it would be closing its outdoor eating area due to problems with transient people.
"We have some growing pains right now," Woltjer said, describing how Billings as a growing city is faced with increased stresses on resources that might alleviate some of the problems or offer help to people who need it downtown.
Woltjer said the issue probably isn't one that can be solved in a traditional sense.
"I think we need to have a much larger conversation, and a conversation that we don't go in necessarily looking for answers right away," the library director said. "We really need to define what the problems are. We really need to articulate what resources are available and what are the actionable steps we can take to stymie the growth of this problem."