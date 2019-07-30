Police are investigating a stabbing they believe occurred in the area of the Billings Public Library early Tuesday morning.
The victim is a 32-year-old man who was hospitalized with "lacerations" to his face and neck, according to a social media post by Billings Police Department Sgt. Tina Hoeger.
Police were informed of the stabbing at about 4:44 a.m., and detectives were sent to the area to investigate.
No arrests had been made, Sgt. Shane Shelden said, speaking at about 7:10 a.m.
The stabbing may have taken place in the library parking lot, according to Shelden. At some point a passerby saw the victim on the north side of the library, he said.
Crime scene tape surrounded the parking lot early Tuesday morning. It also extended along the sidewalk parallel with the library's south entrance and continued to around halfway on the north side of the library.
Yellow evidence markers were within the boundaries of the crime scene tape. Police blocked off North 28th Street near the entrance to the parking lot adjacent to Burger King on North 27th Street.
Multiple evidence markers, including one next to a shirt, were on the ground in the northbound lane of North 28th Street near the parking lot entrance.
By about 7 a.m., police had reopened North 28th Street to traffic.