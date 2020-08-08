Billings Police investigating homicide at West End Dairy Queen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings Police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen restaurant at the corner of 32nd Street West and King Avenue West.

The shooting of the man, who has not been publicly identified yet, occurred Saturday at about 1 p.m. Police, along with American Medical Response workers and members of the Billings Fire Department, were in the taped-off parking lot of the restaurant interviewing as many as six witnesses. An SUV with a broken window was parked in front of the Dairy Queen.

The victim died at the scene, according to BPD Sgt. Nate West.

At least one suspect is in custody, West said, a man who called police to turn himself in.

Police, accompanied by deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, made the arrest at the 3000 block of Boulder Avenue.

As of 2 p.m., investigators had a portion of the Rock Creek Apartments blocked off and were conducting interviews. According to a tweet from BPD issued at that time, the homicide still remains under investigation.

