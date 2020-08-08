Billings Police investigating homicide near West End Dairy Queen

Billings Police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen restaurant at the corner of 3200 West and King Avenue west.
The shooting of the man, whose age and identification hasn’t been established yet, occurred Saturday about 1 p.m.. Police were in the parking lot of the restaurant were interviewing as many as six witnesses. An SUV with a broken window was parked nearby.
The suspect was arrested nearby after calling police and turning himself in, said BPD Sgt. Nate West.
— This story will be updated
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.