Billings Police investigating homicide near West End Dairy Queen
breaking topical top story

Billings Police investigating homicide near West End Dairy Queen

shooting

Billings Police investigating a Saturday afternoon homicide in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen at 3220 Henesta Drive on the West End. 

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

Billings Police are investigating a homicide in the parking lot of the Dairy Queen restaurant at the corner of 3200 West and King Avenue west.

The shooting of the man, whose age and identification hasn’t been established yet, occurred Saturday about 1 p.m.. Police were in the parking lot of the restaurant were interviewing as many as six witnesses. An SUV with a broken window was parked nearby. 

The suspect was arrested nearby after calling police and turning himself in, said BPD Sgt. Nate West.

— This story will be updated

