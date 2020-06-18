You are the owner of this article.
Billings police investigating man pronounced dead near parking garage

Park One

A Billings Police officer investigates the scene in the Park One parking garage at Third Avenue North and North 29th Street on Thursday. A man died after falling through a stairwell window near the top of the building.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Emergency crews responded to a man dead at the scene near the Park One Parking Garage at Third Avenue North and North 30th Street. 

At around 10 p.m., Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived at the scene, according the Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam. 

According to police, the 49-year-old man fell from the parking garage. Police were interviewing witnesses as of Thursday night.

