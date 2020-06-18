Billings police investigating man pronounced dead near parking garage

×
Emergency crews responded to a man dead at the scene near the Park One Parking Garage at Third Avenue North and North 30th Street.
At around 10 p.m., Billings Police Department, Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived at the scene, according the Billings police Sgt. Ben Milam.
According to police, the 49-year-old man fell from the parking garage. Police were interviewing witnesses as of Thursday night.
