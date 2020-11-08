Billings police investigating overnight shooting that hospitalized man shot in jaw

A 19-year-old man is hospitalized after he was shot in the jaw early Sunday morning in Billings.

The shooting happened on the 2200 block of St. Johns Avenue at about 1:36 a.m., according to the Billings Police Department.

BPD Sgt. Tina Hoeger posted some information about the shooting on social media at about 3:34 a.m.

Police had no suspect info but did not believe there was a threat to the public related to the shooting, according to Hoeger.

The sergeant wrote that detectives were on scene, and that the man who was shot was taken by American Medical Response to a local hospital.

This is the second Sunday in a row Billings police are investigating a shooting. Last Sunday Waylon Willie Bearground was fatally shot while outside a residence on the 4100 block of King Avenue East.

The 30-year-old man from Lodge Grass died not long after he arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

A suspect in that shooting, identified by BPD as Billings resident Benial Davis, was arrested last Tuesday in Idaho during a traffic stop outside Coeur d'Alene.