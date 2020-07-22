Billings police investigating possible shooting Wednesday at Rodeway Inn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings police are investigating a possible shooting Wednesday morning at the Rodeway Inn off North 27th Street.

The initial call came in at about 7:38 a.m.

Billings Police Department Sgt. Pat Curry said police believe two male suspects, one of whom had a gun, pounded on the door to a motel room before forcing their way into the room.

A struggle ensued with the male occupant of the room who grabbed for the gun. A shot from the gun was fired at some point during the struggle, according to Curry.

The two suspects left the area afterward and police were continuing to work on getting descriptions of them, Curry said, speaking at about 8:20 a.m. Police have recovered a handgun, he said.

The victim had a hand injury that may have been a gunshot wound, according to Curry. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In addition to Curry, at least four other BPD officers responded. At least one detective was also on scene investigating the incident at the business located at 1315 N. 27th St. Montana State University Billings Police also responded.

