The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting they responded to Saturday night.
A female victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, according to a social media post written by Sgt. Glenn Gunther and published late Saturday night.
The victim had "what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries," Gunther wrote.
The shooting was reported at about 10:46 p.m. in the area of Seventh Avenue South and South 27th Street.