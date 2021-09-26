Billings police investigating shooting that left woman injured Sunday

The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting reported Sunday morning that left a woman injured.

The shooting was reported on the 100 block of Hallowell Lane at about 11:04 a.m.

The injured woman is 56 years old and she was taken to a hospital with a "reported non-life threatening injury," Sgt. Ryan Kramer wrote in a social media post about the incident published at 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

According to Kramer, all people involved are accounted for and the investigation remains ongoing. The sergeant added that there is "No perceived threat to the public at this time."

The 100 block of Hallowell Lane is located south of State Avenue and west of the fields behind Orchard Elementary School.

