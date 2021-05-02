Billings police investigating shots fired into air at McDonald's drive-thru in apparent road rage incident

The Billings Police Department is investigating after a passenger in a car at a McDonald's drive-thru got out of their car and fired a gun into the air during an apparent road rage incident.

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 a.m. at the McDonald's on Southgate Drive off South Billings Boulevard and King Avenue East.

Speaking at the scene shortly after noon, BPD Sgt. Shane Winden said it was still early in the investigation but that the incident may have involved road rage.

A review of surveillance footage appears to show a silver vehicle cutting a black car off where the two drive-thru ordering stations merge into one lane, according to the sergeant.

The driver in a black car that was cut off appears to then "aggressively" pull up behind the silver car, Winden said.

"And a passenger in the silver car comes out and displays a firearm back at them, and then fires it a couple times in the air, and then the black car ends up backing away and taking off," Winden said, adding that the silver car ended up continuing through the drive-thru to pay for and collect their food order.