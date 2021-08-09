Billings Police investigating South Side homicide

Billings Police are still looking for a suspect in a shooting early Sunday morning left a 32-year-old man dead.

At 2:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting at 223 South 27th Street. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive 32-year-old male from Billings, lying on the ground near the corner of Third Avenue S. and South 27th Street, according to a Monday press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

The man was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound. The male later died at the hospital.

The BPD investigations division is assigned the case. At this time, no suspect have been identified and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information about the case as asked to call the investigations division at 657-8473.

The man's name will be released by the County Coroner pending notification of family and autopsy.

