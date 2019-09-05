{{featured_button_text}}
Casino stabbing

Billings police are investigating a stabbing in the Lucky Lil's parking lot at 15th and Grand at 12:47 a.m. Thursday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Billings Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a casino on Grand Avenue. 

A 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital with what were described in a BPD social media post as unknown injuries. 

The stabbing took place at 12:47 a.m. in the parking lot of a Lucky Lil's Casino at 15th Street West and Grand Avenue. 

"At this time it does not appear to be a random incident," BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said by email.

No arrests had been made as of about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, according to Wooley.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
1
1

Tags

Night Reporter

General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.