Billings police investigating 'suspicious death'

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Billings Police Department is investigating what a sergeant described Sunday as a "suspicious death."
A male was found dead in a passenger car parked in an alley behind the Rodeway Inn, Sgt. Nate West said on social media just before noon.
Detectives responded to the scene behind the business located at 1315 N. 27th St.
The investigation is ongoing, according to West.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mike Kordenbrock
Morning General Assignment Reporter
General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today