Billings police investigating 'suspicious death'
Death near Roadway Inn

Billings police are investigating a male subject found dead in a car behind the Rodeway Inn at 1315 North 27th Street on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Billings Police Department is investigating what a sergeant described Sunday as a "suspicious death." 

A male was found dead in a passenger car parked in an alley behind the Rodeway Inn, Sgt. Nate West said on social media just before noon. 

Detectives responded to the scene behind the business located at 1315 N. 27th St. 

The investigation is ongoing, according to West.

