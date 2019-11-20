With the Wednesday morning shooting of a 27-year-old woman on the South Side, the Billings Police Department is now investigating four shootings that have occurred since Saturday.
Three shootings have injured a 17-year-old teenage boy from Billings, a 44-year-old woman from Colstrip, and the 27-year-old woman from Billings. In each case, police initially described the injuries as non-life threatening.
In a fourth shooting incident, an 81-year-old man died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after rear-ending another pickup Friday night. That investigation has been classified as a death investigation.
On Wednesday, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said the three shootings involving two people appear to be isolated. It's not unheard of for BPD to see spikes in the frequency of shootings, according to the lieutenant.
In each of the three recent shootings there seem to be "an association between the victim and the shooter of some type," Wooley said. "Meaning we don't think it's a random act of violence."
Investigators, patrol officers and street crimes units "are all actively pursuing suspects in these investigations, just as we would in any other case," Wooley said. "And we're acting on any information we receive."
Anyone with information about the shooting incidents is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200.
You have free articles remaining.
The Wednesday morning shooting happened at about 4:26 a.m. on the 900 block of South 29th Street.
The 27-year-old woman "suffered a gunshot wound," Sgt. Tony Jensen said in a social media post.
Jensen said the injury was not life threatening and that the woman was taken to a hospital. "No continued threat to the public," Jensen wrote.
Saturday night at around 10:40 p.m. a 44-year-old woman from Colstrip was shot while in a vehicle at Lee's Saloon, Wooley said. Investigators believe a disturbance of some type was involved in that incident.
Monday morning's shooting happened at about 3:19 a.m. on the 1000 block of North 25th Street. The 17-year-old victim was shot twice and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Wooley said he believed both the Monday morning and Wednesday morning shootings happened in or around residences.