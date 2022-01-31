Billings Police justified in 2020 killing of Cole Stump, inquest jury finds

Following a daylong coroner's inquest Monday, a Yellowstone County jury found Billings police were justified in shooting Cole Stump to death in 2020.
Stump was killed by police Oct. 12 after a confrontation in an apartment parking lot near the 2200 block of Avenue C in central Billings.
The jury of seven heard testimony from detectives, a use-of-force expert, the medical examiner, an eyewitness and the four officers involved. Testimony centered on the violent encounter that began at 10:20 p.m. as a routine low-priority call but ended 11 minutes later with 29-year-old Stump’s death.
A witness told the jury she returned home from dinner with her husband and kids a little after 10 p.m. and went into her apartment. A few minutes later she and her husband went back outside and found a gas can near her car and saw people acting suspiciously. She called 911 and told them she thought a man and woman in a red and black car were trying to siphon gas from her car.
Four officers arrived and found three suspects in the parking lot. Stump, who initially gave officers the name John Collins, appeared to be working on the engine of one of the cars. Billings Police Officer Ryland Nelson tried to verify the identify, but the name returned no results from dispatch. At the same time, other officers on scene were piecing together evidence suggesting the car Stump was working on was stolen.
Some of the evidence included the fact the car, originally a white Chevy Impala, had been partially spray painted black, the license plate belonged to a Dodge Ram, and the vehicle identification number on the door and under the windshield had been partially obscured or rubbed off.
With the fictitious name and the probability the car was stolen in mind, Nelson and back-up Officer Jacob Grommes decided to handcuff Stump while they investigated further.
Stump began to pull away from Grommes' grip and he and Nelson wrestled Stump to the ground, the officers testified. Stump landed mostly on his belly with his hands underneath his torso. All four officers responded and tried to wrestle Stump’s arms free, according to their testimonies.
Nelson, fearing Stump had a gun, shouted for someone to use a Taser. Grommes drew his Taser, backed up a few feet and fired it at Stump, but it had no effect on the man, the officers said.
The other two officers, Taylor Vladic and Justin Bickford, were also wrestling with Stump. Vladic had backed up when the Taser was fired, but Bickford was positioned near Stump’s head. He told jurors he issued commands for Stump to show him his hands. Stump replied by telling Bickford he was going to shoot him, the officer testified.
Seconds later Nelson called out “gun, gun, he’s got a gun,” according to Bickford. Bickford saw Stump draw a gun and begin to point it at him when he and Nelson opened fire.
Bickford shot Stump four times. Nelson fired a total of seven times. All of the rounds were potentially fatal, but three rounds to the head and one to the aorta were likely the main causes of death, according to Dr. Robert Kurtzman with the state medical examiner’s office. The officers called dispatch for medical aid and a supervisor. Stump was declared dead at the Billings Clinic emergency room.
Kurtzman testified Stump had probably been under the influence of meth when he died. Kurtzman refused to testify as to the effect the meth would have had on Stump's behavior, clarifying that information would depend on how much of a tolerance Stump had to the drug.
None of the encounter was captured on video or audio recording devices. None of the officers wore body cameras at the time and the dashboard cameras on each of the patrol vehicles were not pointed at Stump when he encountered police. Since the call had not been a priority, none of the officers turned on their lights and sirens, which would have activated their microphones.
Nonetheless, the jury was shown all four dashcam videos, which mainly showed the order the officers arrived on the scene and then recorded the audio of their responses once they turned on their microphones after the shooting was over.
No evidence was presented contradicting the four officers’ accounts of the events that night. Billings Police Detective David Raschkow led the investigation into the officers’ actions and determined they had followed the department’s policies and adhered to Montana law when they shot Stump. His investigation was reviewed by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigations and the Montana Law Enforcement Academy’s expert on defensive tactics and use of force, each determining the shooting was justified. The law enforcement academy specialist, Jeffrey Wilson, testified the officers were more than justified in shooting Stump and they would have been justified in shooting Stump even before he drew the gun and pointed it at officers.
The jury deliberated for just under 30 minutes. When the findings were read by the presiding coroner, Stump’s mother burst into tears and buried her face in her hands. The family has advocated for Stump, calling the shooting unjustified and urging reforms to police use of force. On Sunday, the family hosted a “memorial family fun day” in Billings in memory of Stump. The family told supporters they wanted to “honor who he was as a person and in life — a family man and a loving father.”