Billings Police justified in 2020 killing of Cole Stump, inquest jury finds

Seconds later Nelson called out “gun, gun, he’s got a gun,” according to Bickford. Bickford saw Stump draw a gun and begin to point it at him when he and Nelson opened fire.

Bickford shot Stump four times. Nelson fired a total of seven times. All of the rounds were potentially fatal, but three rounds to the head and one to the aorta were likely the main causes of death, according to Dr. Robert Kurtzman with the state medical examiner’s office. The officers called dispatch for medical aid and a supervisor. Stump was declared dead at the Billings Clinic emergency room.

Kurtzman testified Stump had probably been under the influence of meth when he died. Kurtzman refused to testify as to the effect the meth would have had on Stump's behavior, clarifying that information would depend on how much of a tolerance Stump had to the drug.

None of the encounter was captured on video or audio recording devices. None of the officers wore body cameras at the time and the dashboard cameras on each of the patrol vehicles were not pointed at Stump when he encountered police. Since the call had not been a priority, none of the officers turned on their lights and sirens, which would have activated their microphones.