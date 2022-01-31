Billings Police justified in killing Cole Stump, inquest jury finds

Following a daylong coroner's inquest Monday, a jury found Billings Police were justified in shooting Cole Stump to death during a confrontation Oct. 12, 2020.

Stump, 29, was shot by police following a confrontation in an apartment complex parking lot near the 2200 block of Avenue C. Police were responding to a report of suspicious activity nearby.

Four officers arrived and found three suspects near several cars in the parking lot. Stump appeared to be working on one of the car's engine when officers tried to detain him, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said during a press conference the day following the death.

Police wrestled Stump face down to the ground after he refused to comply with their orders, the police chief said. Stump would not put his hands behind his back, and at one point an officer used a Taser on him to "no effect," according to St. John.

Stump then pulled a semi-automatic handgun from the waistband of his pants and pointed it at an officer, the chief said. That officer saw the gun, yelled a warning and then two officers fired several shots at Stump.

Neither officer wore a body camera at the time of the shooting.

— This story will be updated

