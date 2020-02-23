Billings police looking for 3 people who ran after rollover car crash on Grand Avenue

Police are looking for three people they believe ran from the scene of a car crash after the vehicle they were traveling in t-boned another car on Grand Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The passenger car ran a stop sign while southbound on 12th Street West and hit another car that was westbound, Billings Police Department Sgt. Bret Becker said.

The t-boned SUV rolled over onto its side and the man inside needed help from the Billings Fire Department in order to get out. His injuries did not appear serious, Becker said.

The crash happened at about 3:40 p.m.

Multiple people saw the crash, according to Becker. Police were told three people got out of the car that ran the stop sign and started running north on 12th Street West after the crash.

Becker said that police did find some alcohol in the vehicle that ran the stop sign. The crash remains under investigation.

The response from both police and the fire department closed down all eastbound traffic on Grand near the intersection where the crash occurred. Westbound traffic was down to a single lane while police and firefighters continued to work the crash scene.

