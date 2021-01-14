Billings Police officer injured chasing suspect

A Billings Police officer injured his hand while chasing a suspect near Seventh Street West and Cline Avenue after a nearby domestic disturbance Thursday afternoon.

According to BPD Sgt. Scott Conrad, a man ran from an apartment building on Sixth Street West and Central Avenue after a domestic disturbance shortly before 1 p.m.

According to a tweet from the BPD, a woman's arm was broken during the domestic abuse.

While chasing the man toward the Sixth Street Underpass, an officer cut his hand while climbing a fence. He was treated on the scene and later got stitches.

The man was arrested shortly after. The suspect was identified as Marcus Jan Crans, 41, of Yuba City, California, according to a BPD tweet. He is charged with partner family member assault and obstructing a peace officer.

American Medical Response and Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene.

