Billings police officer kills man who brandished gun near Central Avenue and 7th Street West

A Billings Police Department officer responding to a report of a man with a gun shot and killed the man Tuesday night at about 8 p.m.

Someone saw the man carrying a handgun near the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and Seventh Street West and called police, said Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Police spotted the man several blocks south near Seventh Street West and St. Johns Avenue.

“One officer fired rounds at the suspect, striking him,” Wooley said. “He was declared dead at the scene.”

There were no others injured, he said.

At 9 p.m., the suspect’s body remained under a sheet in the street.

Detectives planned to spend much of the night on the scene investigating, the lieutenant said. He said it hadn’t been determined yet if the suspect had fired his gun. Police were also still trying to identify the suspect.

Neighbors said they heard as many as 10 rounds fired. Several complained a home near where the man was killed was an active drug house with constant traffic coming and going.

“There’s nothing unusual at all about seeing someone walking around here with a gun. I’m surprised anyone called the cops about it,” said Gary Inverst, who lives in the neighborhood. "I've seen people myself walking around with guns. This neighborhood is changing."

In October 2020, Billings Police killed 29-year-old Cole Stump after a confrontation in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Avenue C in central Billings. Stump was carrying a gun in the waistband of his pants and had refused officers' commands to show his hands.

Earlier this month, the shooting was deemed justified following a daylong coroner's inquest.

