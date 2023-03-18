A police officer was shot Saturday morning during a standoff in the Billings Heights that has continued for several hours. A large portion of Bench Boulevard and surrounding streets remain shut down to accommodate the huge police presence.

The wounded member of the Billings Police Department SWAT team went to the hospital for emergency surgery and is recovering, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said at the scene. Law enforcement has surrounded a home on Birch Lane where a woman has barricaded herself inside.

A fleet of marked and unmarked vehicles from several law enforcement agencies have filled Bench Boulevard, closed from the roundabout at Hilltop Lane to Dorothy Lane. Ambulances and firefighters are also staged in the area.

Snipers staged on two rooftops near the suspect's home.

Bursts of gunfire has answered flash-bang grenades exploded several times throughout the hours-long standoff as agents attempted to end the siege.

"We are not going away," a BPD negotiator repeated through a megaphone.

BPD officers responded to a call of a woman shooting at her neighbors Saturday morning, beginning the standoff that now includes the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Marshals and Montana Highway Patrol. As of 3:30 p.m., law enforcement were still negotiating with the woman.

Going into the eighth hour of the standoff, Lt. Lennick said tactical teams from Gallatin and Lewis and Clark counties were relieving agents who had been at the scene since the start of the standoff. The wounded officer was out of surgery and recovering.

Agents are still trying to negotiate with the woman, Lennick said, but all their attempts are being met with resistance. Police repeated over a loud speaker a plea from one of the suspect’s family members.

“I wish I could be there with you right now,” the family member said. “Whatever you’re going through, you don’t have to go through it alone.”

She promised the suspect her dogs and family would be taken care of.

“I need you to think of your grandkids. You need to reach out and talk to someone, let them help you,” the message continued. “If you agree to give up peacefully, you won’t be harmed. I love you, don’t do anything. You should give up. We don’t want you to be hurt. We love you and miss you. Please surrender. I’m begging you.”

The gunfire that initiated the standoff was the second time in 12 hours that police responded to the Birch Lane home. At around 1:30 Saturday morning, Lennick said, officers were called to the house due to threats being made on social media.

Police have evacuated nearby neighbors in the mobile home park. Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

"She's still shooting at us," Lennick said Saturday afternoon.

Police used an armored truck to punch through the suspect’s front door and disable her security system so she couldn’t watch what they were doing.

For several hours she posted updates on her Facebook page, until police disabled her internet.

Christopher and Tessa Deickman live three doors down from the standoff. They were awakened early Saturday morning by the sound of gun shots. They rushed their three daughters to the center of their home where they were safest.

“We heard bang, bang, bang and could hear a lot going on outside,” Christopher Deickman said. “Pretty soon, our neighbor said the lady had fired a shot into his house and the cops made him leave.”

Tessa said the mobile home park filled up fast with police officers and an armored truck.

“We could hear the cops yelling for her to come out with her hands up,” Tessa said.

The neighbor whose home was shot went to stay with a family member. Christopher and Tessa livestreamed the standoff for him so he could keep an eye on his house.

Another neighbor said he wasn’t able to go to work after police blocked the only entrance to his part of the mobile home park.

He said the suspect came to greet him when he moved into the neighborhood a few months ago.

“I’d see her around, but I kind of stayed away from her, she seemed like trouble,” he said, declining to give his name.

He said he heard shots being fired early in the morning, and figured right away it was probably something to do with her.

“Everybody else kind of gets a long here just fine, it’s a quiet neighborhood most of the time,” he said.

Richard Martinson, a 57-year-old resident of Bench Boulevard, got a call Saturday morning from his daughter. Members of their family, a woman and five children, were evacuated from their home surrounded by shields as the standoff continued just two lots away.

“It’s not a white house anymore. It’s a blown up house,” said Martinson after looking through photos of the damage his family shared with him.

This article will be updated.