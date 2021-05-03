Standoff ends in Billings Heights

An ex-con who had barricaded himself inside his mother’s home in the Billings Heights and held an 18-year-old girl hostage Monday surrendered to police at about 9:45 a.m.

About 30 minutes earlier, the girl had walked out of the home and been escorted away by police. Earlier in the incident, another woman who had been held in the home walked away.

The man had been released from prison recently after a lengthy sentence for armed robbery.

The incident at the home in the 300 block of Stillwater Lane began about 2:30 a.m. when the family members were apparently being assaulted by the man, Assistant Billings Police Chief Jeremy House said at about 7:15 a.m.

The house was surrounded by police, and a SWAT team and bomb squad were on the scene. Nearby neighbors had been sheltering in place.

It isn’t known if the man was armed, House said.

“We basically have a barricade situation with a potential hostage,” Police Chief Rich St. John said at 8 .m. during a press conference.

The suspect had been released from prison after spending “a lot of time for armed robbery,” the chief said.