A woman arrested Monday night after she allegedly drove away from police in a stolen van and then got it high-centered on a retaining wall appeared Tuesday afternoon in Yellowstone County Justice Court where she faced multiple charges.
Tanya Lindemulder, 36, has been charged with two felony counts of criminal endangerment and five other misdemeanors, including theft, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked.
The pursuit lasted 20 minutes and began sometime after a person who claimed the van was stolen from them began following the vehicle and called police at about 9:26 p.m., charging documents say. That person told police that a front passenger in the vehicle brandished a gun at him.
Police were able to use spike strips to disable two of the van's tires, but Lindemulder kept driving on the tire rims until she got the vehicle high-centered on a driveway retaining wall, according to charging documents.
Three other people were in the van when police ordered Lindemulder out of the vehicle.
Documents describe how she ignored commands to get on the ground, was "physically directed" by police to the ground, and then attempted to roll over and tuck her arms into her torso when police ordered her to put her hands behind her back.
Police say they located a glass smoking pipe in her pocket. At the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Lindemulder said she didn't stop because she believed police didn't chase anyone anymore, documents say.
Police first spotted the van going east on State Avenue across South 27th Street. It did not stop when a Billings Police Department officer tried to pull it over.
Police followed the vehicle through residential areas and main roadways, because there might have been a gun involved in the vehicle theft, documents say.
Lindemulder was driving over the speed limit, did not obey stop signs or lights and drove into oncoming traffic during the chase. Document say she "almost caused multiple accidents."
When police questioned Lindemulder about the vehicle she said she had permission from someone to use the vehicle. The person she identified was a different individual than the person who originally reported the vehicle stolen Monday night.
When police talked to the person Lindemulder named, that person said he had bought the van for $450, had not yet registered it and had tried to report it stolen Sunday evening. Police were told by this person that he and Lindemulder had been driving around Sunday night and had stopped at a friend's house. The person told police he went inside the house and that he left the keys in the car with Lindemulder.
"When he came back out, the Defendant and the van were gone," the person told police, according to charging documents.
Lindemulder's bail was set at $10,000. Her felony charges are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and or a fine not in excess of $50,000. The misdemeanors she is charged are each punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine not in excess of $500.