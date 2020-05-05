Billings police ramp up patrols as more people cruise streets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the first time in decades, car rallies are becoming a problem in Billings.

As a pent-up public looks for ways to get out and socialize amid pandemic restrictions, the Billings Police Department is seeing an increase in traffic violations tied to the events, according to Chief Rich St. John.

Three car rallies or cruising events in recent weeks have drawn together hundreds of vehicles on the city's busiest streets, with one on 24th Street West and two on Main Street in the Heights, St. John said at a press conference Tuesday. Another is being planned for the weekend, he said.

“We know these rallies are going to take place from time to time, and we have no issues if people simply follow the law,” he said. “I’m asking for people to drive prudently, police themselves and be respectful of others’ property.”

Cruising is prohibited by city ordinance in designated zones, such as on 24th Street West, St. John said. The ban was put on the books in 1993. Specifically, it prohibits cars from passing the same point more than three times in an hour between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.