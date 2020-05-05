Billings police ramp up patrols as more people cruise streets

For the first time in decades, car rallies are becoming a problem in Billings.
As a pent-up public looks for ways to get out and socialize amid pandemic restrictions, the Billings Police Department is seeing an increase in traffic violations tied to the events, according to Chief Rich St. John.
Three car rallies or cruising events in recent weeks have drawn together hundreds of vehicles on the city's busiest streets, with one on 24th Street West and two on Main Street in the Heights, St. John said at a press conference Tuesday. Another is being planned for the weekend, he said.
“We know these rallies are going to take place from time to time, and we have no issues if people simply follow the law,” he said. “I’m asking for people to drive prudently, police themselves and be respectful of others’ property.”
Cruising is prohibited by city ordinance in designated zones, such as on 24th Street West, St. John said. The ban was put on the books in 1993. Specifically, it prohibits cars from passing the same point more than three times in an hour between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
St. John said that during a five-hour period on the weekend, one section of 24th Street West saw 42 traffic citations, including three for racing, 11 for speeding, four for eluding law enforcement and one crash that involved injuries. The citations were given on the stretch of 24th Street between Grand and King avenues.
Cruising during the recent events has led to large gatherings in parking lots with people drinking and littering, as well as drivers impeding emergency vehicles, St. John said. Most participants have not been a problem, he said.
Montana Highway Patrol and the police department are both stepping up their patrols in response, St. John said. He said two recent pursuits on I-90 in which drivers reached speeds more than 100 mph were tied to the gatherings.
Writing traffic citations is time-intensive for officers, St. John said, and he’d rather they were able to focus on more pressing crimes. But it’s becoming a safety issue, he said.
“We want people to get out and have fun,” he said. “But we want them to follow the rules.”
