Billings police release more details on fatal South Side shooting

Billings detectives have expanded their investigation into a double homicide in the South Side to include the possibility of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and attempted homicide.
The investigation into a shooting Jan. 25 that left two men dead is still ongoing, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley wrote in a statement released Friday. No arrests have been made nor charges filed in connection to the shooting, but Wooley clarified several details about the three men involved.
“Detectives are piecing together information and evidence to verify and corroborate sequences of events regarding this incident,” Wooley wrote.
Officers responded to a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree on the residential 300 block of South 37th Street in the early hours of Jan. 25. They found three men inside the truck, two of whom first responders pronounced dead at the scene. A third man, a 22-year-old, was taken to a hospital to be treated for wounds to his neck.
The two men killed, later identified as Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante Bezpaletz, 30, had died of gunshot wounds. The wounds of the man hospitalized were inconsistent with the typical injuries that result from a vehicle crash, Wooley said in a previous statement. Photos published by the Gazette on the morning of the shooting showed bullet damage to the truck’s exterior. Initial evidence suggested that a fight broke out among the three men inside the truck prior to the wreck.
Along with listing the other offenses under investigation by Billings detectives, Wooley wrote in his latest update that the man who survived was the owner of the pickup truck. Detectives have found no information to suggest that he had any association with LaForge or Bezpaletz before the morning of the shooting.
“Additionally, investigators have no indication that anybody but the three…identified persons were involved,” Wooley wrote.
The Billings Police Department is not releasing any further details on the shooting at this time.
Bezpaletz had walked away from a Billings pre-release center about a week before his death. He entered the pre-release center in September 2021 after pleading guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to stealing a vehicle in 2014, the Gazette previously reported. He was serving an additional sentence imposed by the court for parole violations at the time of his escape.
LaForge, Bezpaletz and a 15-year-old boy killed in the Heights are the first three homicides under investigation by BPD in 2022, and no charges have been filed in any of the three cases. Last year, BPD launched their first homicide investigation Jan. 11, which resulted in a 21-year-old man being sentenced this week to 75 years in the custody of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for killing his mother. For 2020, officers launched their first homicide investigation in April after a 50-year-old man was fatally shot in front of a South Side home.