Billings police release more details on fatal South Side shooting

Along with listing the other offenses under investigation by Billings detectives, Wooley wrote in his latest update that the man who survived was the owner of the pickup truck. Detectives have found no information to suggest that he had any association with LaForge or Bezpaletz before the morning of the shooting.

“Additionally, investigators have no indication that anybody but the three…identified persons were involved,” Wooley wrote.

The Billings Police Department is not releasing any further details on the shooting at this time.

Bezpaletz had walked away from a Billings pre-release center about a week before his death. He entered the pre-release center in September 2021 after pleading guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to stealing a vehicle in 2014, the Gazette previously reported. He was serving an additional sentence imposed by the court for parole violations at the time of his escape.