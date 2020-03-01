Billings police respond after man with rifle reportedly entered downtown church and left

Mulberry said that recent shootings in houses of worship do weigh on him, "particularly because we recognize that we're the church that takes courageous stands."

"To my knowledge this was not somebody who was reacting to those courageous stands," he added.

Before the situation involving the armed man, Mulberry said he and others had been trying to help a woman in the back of the church who was having a mental health breakdown. He said her situation was unrelated to the incident with the armed man.

Mulberry said that social insecurities and mental illness are issues that Montana isn't addressing head on, but that his church remains committed to dealing with.

"We want to make sure we also care for the person that felt they needed to be carrying around a gun," Mulberry said. "We recognize that as a congregation we've made a choice to remain in that place to try and address these issues knowing that sometimes we're going to experience the symptoms more than a church might in another part of the community."