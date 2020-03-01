Billings police respond after man with rifle reportedly entered downtown church and left

Witnesses told the Billings Police Department that a male with a rifle entered the First Congregational Church at 310 North 27th Street Sunday morning in downtown Billings.
The person left after a short time and did not make any threats, BPD Sgt. Nate West said.
Police have so far been unable to locate him, West said, speaking at about 12:50 p.m.
Asked for a description, West said the person appeared to be a Hispanic or Native American male in their early to mid 20s with a medium build, medium height and wearing dark clothing.
Lisa Harmon, a minister at First Congregational Church, said she was at the pulpit during service when she became aware of a confrontation involving shouting between two people at the back of the church.
"It seemed to be something between individuals, it did not seem a threat to the church as a whole," Harmon said.
Harmon said she and other congregation members went to deescalate and around that time she discovered that one of the people involved in confrontation had apparently been seen with a firearm at some point earlier in the day.
Congregation members were already relocating children as Harmon and others moved to get the two people shouting outside of the church and put the building into lockdown.
Harmon said she learned that the weapon might have been hidden in the church.
After it was announced that an armed person had been seen in the church, planning began for exiting the church should the situation escalate, according to Reverend Michael Mulberry.
Police were called and asked to search the church for the weapon. They remained in the area as the church service continued and helped escort people out afterwards, Harmon said. Some adjustments to the service were made, including the cancellation of a children's sermon.
Mulberry said it's possible this person was carrying the firearm for personal protection.
Police became aware of the incident shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday church services at First Congregational begin at 11 a.m. The church also hosts Sunday School and has choir rehearsal on Sundays, according to its website.
In a social media post earlier in the afternoon referring to the incident, West wrote that police got a report of a male with a gun wrapped in a cloth in the church at 310 N. 27th Street.
First Congregational Church has been an outspoken ally of the LGTBQ community in Billings. Its downtown location also puts it in a position where the church finds itself caring for people struggling with mental health issues.
Mulberry said that recent shootings in houses of worship do weigh on him, "particularly because we recognize that we're the church that takes courageous stands."
"To my knowledge this was not somebody who was reacting to those courageous stands," he added.
Before the situation involving the armed man, Mulberry said he and others had been trying to help a woman in the back of the church who was having a mental health breakdown. He said her situation was unrelated to the incident with the armed man.
Mulberry said that social insecurities and mental illness are issues that Montana isn't addressing head on, but that his church remains committed to dealing with.
"We want to make sure we also care for the person that felt they needed to be carrying around a gun," Mulberry said. "We recognize that as a congregation we've made a choice to remain in that place to try and address these issues knowing that sometimes we're going to experience the symptoms more than a church might in another part of the community."
Harmon said she and others at the church have deescalation training, along with active shooter training. Some church staff also have training in dealing with mental health issues. That training was relied on this Sunday and she said congregants seemed to be doing well in spite of the stressful situation.
"Being a church that our doors are open to all, we have to have good training and strong boundaries," she said. "A lot of courageous people in our congregation stepped forward."