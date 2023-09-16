Billings police responded to multiple calls early Saturday in which several people were injured, including one woman who was shot in the back.

Along with the shooting, which occurred in a park on the Rimrocks, officers were called to two separate robberies in which the victims were attacked, according to statements posted to social media by the Billings Police Department. Two people are in custody in connection to one of the robberies, while police are still trying to find a suspect in the shooting.

As of late Saturday morning, BPD Bethany Schwartz said, there had been no arrests made following the shooting.

Police were called to Swords Park at around 2 a.m. after someone reported a gunshot victim. Officers reached a 30-year-old man at a local hospital who said bullets struck the car he was in at the park. Investigators then learned a passenger in the car, a 31-year-old woman, was struck in the back by a bullet. The woman’s injuries, Schwartz said, were not life-threatening.

About four hours later, according to BPD, there was a robbery in the South Side. A woman told police she was on the 100 block of South 30th Street, when she was assaulted and robbed of her purse. Police arrested two of three suspects in the area. Shaanna Sky Futrell and Justine Davine Lyons were subsequently booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery.

At around 7 a.m., officers responded to another robbery in the industrial area near Downtown Billings. A man on the 800 block of First Avenue North was attacked and robbed of some cash by three people, according to BPD. One of the attackers allegedly struck the man with a baseball bat. The suspects in the robbery have yet to be identified.

Throughout 2022, gunfire ended the lives of at least 17 people in and around Billings. Five people have been shot dead in the city so far this year.

From 2019 through 2022, according to BPD data, robbery offenses investigated annually by the department consistently increased, going from 104 to 159.