Police responded to a shooting at 1325 Avenue F in Billings at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A 38-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen and taken to a nearby hospital, police said in a social media post.

Officers with rifles surrounded the home fearing an armed suspect could still be inside.

A police officer could be heard yelling to anyone inside the house, “I need you to come to the front door with your hands high above your head. Do it now.” Three people were detained outside the house and no one was found inside, police said.

It is the fourth shooting in that Midtown neighborhood in less than three months.

Earlier this month, the body of Susan Louise LaForge, 48, was found dead in a home in the 1600 block of 12th Street West.

On Jan. 9, a man was killed outside his home during a carjacking on the 1200 block of Avenue F. The suspect in that shooting then ran into a home on the 1200 block of Burlington, where a family was having a child’s birthday party, and shot the homeowner.

The shooting on Avenue F Tuesday comes a day after a 25-year-old man was shot dead in an apartment in the 200 block of 18th Street.

That shooting came two days after a Billings Police detective was shot during a 14-hour standoff in a trailer park in the Billings Heights. The officer, SWAT team member Michael Yarina, was injured by a shotgun slug that pierced a ballistic shield he was holding. The officer is currently recovering in a Billings hospital. A 57-year-old woman has been charged with that shooting.

On March 4, Billings Police responded to a parking lot on the 800 block of Grand Avenue at 2 a.m. on a report of a man shot during a disturbance. The 43-year-old victim was uncooperative and taken to an area hospital, police said.

On Feb. 15, a 32-year-old man was dropped off at a Billings hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

On Feb. 12, a 21-year-old Billings man was shot dead by an 18-year-old suspect in the parking lot of America’s Wild West nightclub in Billings. It was the second homicide at the nightclub is less than a year.