Billings police respond to South Side shooting Tuesday

A shooting put at least one man in the hospital, and left a portion of South 32nd Street cordoned off by police early Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at Fourth Avenue South and 32nd around 1 p.m. As of 3:15, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Emergency personnel found a 37-year-old man on the 400 block of South 32nd Street, who was promptly taken to a Billings hospital, according to a social media post from the Billings Police Department. Along with Billings Police and American Medical Response, Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies also responded to what became an area buzzing with police activity.

Within an hour, the entire block of 32nd between Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South was taped off by police. Investigators also fanned out around the neighborhood, searching alleyways and speaking with residents. By 2:30, the BPD crime scene investigation van was parked on 32nd to assist officers.

A few blocks away along Fourth Avenue South, investigators were photographing bits of debris and inspecting a wrecked sedan. The Ford was left in the alleyway between 36th and 37th streets on the South Side.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Tuesday's shooting is the third report in which violence has led to a hospitalization on the South Side in just as many weeks. A man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds Feb. 19. A Billings man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon. This past weekend, a South Side stabbing left a man hospitalized as well. Police are still investigating the incident.

The shooting also comes on the day, Police Chief Rich St. John was due to speak with the public about recent crime trends, police behavior, increases in violence and other topics facing Billings police as of late.

Violence has claimed the lives of five people in Billings so far this year, more than halfway toward equaling last year's nine reported homicides. Investigations are still ongoing into the shooting deaths of four people, two of whom were teenage boys. A BPD officer shot and killed a man in mid February who brandished a weapon that turned out to be a pellet gun. Officer Brett Hilde did not have his body cam activated at the time of the shooting, but police say the man pointed the pellet gun at multiple passersby and Hilde himself before the officer fired eight times, killing the man.

Editor's note: This story's headline was updated to more closely reflect police information on the ground.

