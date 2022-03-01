Billings police respond to south side violence Tuesday

At least one man is in the hospital and a portion of South 32nd Street has been closed off by police as of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police surged to the scene at Fourth Avenue South and South 32nd Street responding to an apparent violent altercation. Police at the scene have yet to release specific details, but at least one man was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Along with Billings Police and American Medical Response, Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputies also responded.

The entire block of 32nd between Fourth Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South has been taped off by police.

Tuesday's incident is the third report in which violence has led to a hospitalization on the south side in just as many weeks. Last weekend, a man was taken to the hospital with stab wounds. One man was arrested and charged in connection to that stabbing. This past weekend, a south side stabbing left a man hospitalized as well. Police are still investigating the incident.

The incident comes on the day, Police Chief Rich St. John was due to speak to the public about recent crime trends, police behavior, increases in violence and other topics facing Billings police as of late.

Violence has claimed the lives of five people in Billings so far this year, more than halfway toward equaling last year's nine reported homicides. Investigations are still ongoing into the shooting deaths of four people, two of whom were teenage boys. A BPD officer shot and killed a man in mid February who brandished a weapon that turned out to be a pellet gun. Officer Brett Hilde did not have his body cam activated at the time of the shooting, but police say the man pointed the pellet gun at multiple passersby and Hilde himself before the officer fired eight times, killing the man.

This story will be updated. Editor's note: This story's headline was updated to more closely reflect police information on the ground.

