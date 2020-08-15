Billings police respond to two shootings early Saturday morning

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Billings police responded to two shootings in the West End during the early hours of Saturday morning, one of which injured a woman and a dog.

In a tweet posted by BPD, Sgt. Ben Milam said that officers responded to shots fired in the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue. A 37-year-old woman and a dog were injured in the shooting, which occurred just after 1 a.m. and is still under investigation.

Around the same time that BPD posted the Wyoming Avenue shooting to its Twitter account, BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen tweeted that a house party at the corner of 15th Street West and Crawford Drive ended with an exchange of gunfire.

According to Jensen, an argument between two groups at the party led to two people firing at one another. He wrote that there were no injuries, and no arrests have been made. Although police are currently searching for one suspect, he wrote that there is no immediate threat to the public.

The shootings Saturday add to an upswing in shootings and stabbings, several of them fatal, throughout the city that began with a homicide in April.