Billings police respond to two shootings early Saturday morning

Billings police responded to two shootings in the West End during the early hours of Saturday morning, one of which injured a woman and a dog.
In a tweet posted by BPD, Sgt. Ben Milam said that officers responded to shots fired in the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue. A 37-year-old woman and a dog were injured in the shooting, which occurred just after 1 a.m. and is still under investigation.
Around the same time that BPD posted the Wyoming Avenue shooting to its Twitter account, BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen tweeted that a house party at the corner of 15th Street West and Crawford Drive ended with an exchange of gunfire.
According to Jensen, an argument between two groups at the party led to two people firing at one another. He wrote that there were no injuries, and no arrests have been made. Although police are currently searching for one suspect, he wrote that there is no immediate threat to the public.
The shootings Saturday add to an upswing in shootings and stabbings, several of them fatal, throughout the city that began with a homicide in April.
Last Saturday, BPD responded to a shooting at the West End Dairy Queen that left a 25-year-old Billings man dead. Police arrested a suspect shortly after arriving to the scene.
Montana Highway Patrol arrested a man Friday charged with vehicular homicide in Yellowstone County. After asking the public for help in finding 29-year-old Dominick Buccelli, wanted in connection to a July 20 crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital, MHP apprehended him in Lake County.
This story will be updated.
As of July 1, deliberate homicide charges in Billings have almost doubled over last year, according to data from the 2019 BPD Annual Report.
