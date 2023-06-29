The Billings Police Department is partnering with RiverStone Health to offer free gun locks to community members at the Strawberry Festival on Saturday, July 8 downtown.

Gun locks promote firearm safety in the home. They delay access to firearms when a person has a suicidal impulse and protect curious children from accidentally firing a weapon.

Billings Police Det. Denise Baum, who investigates crimes against children, connected RiverStone Health to BPD for this child safety project. The 2023 Yellowstone County Community Health Needs Assessment found that more than 30% of county residents surveyed reported having loaded, unlocked firearms in their home or vehicle. That is an increase from previous surveys.

“BDP is partnering with RiverStone Health to give some education on gun safety, while at the same time giving people the tools to practice good gun safety,” said Sgt. Nate West, public relations sergeant. Look for the BPD booth in the 300 block of North Broadway during the Strawberry Festival to learn more about safe firearms storage.

Free gun locks also are available from RiverStone Health by calling 406-247-3338 weekdays.

This gun lock safety project is funded through a suicide prevention grant from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Nationwide, 50% of suicides involve guns. In Montana, which has one of the highest suicide rates among the 50 states, firearms are involved in 60% of deaths by suicide.