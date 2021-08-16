Billings police roll out body cameras; fire department ready to move to priority dispatches

Billings' public safety services have begun to put in place the recommendations given them in a pair of studies earlier this year that aimed to improve their performance and operations.
The two studies were performed by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management. Representatives from CPSM observed operations at the Billings Police Department and the Fire Department last year and then made a host of recommendations in the form of two reports presented to the city earlier this year.
The BPD study made 102 recommendations for the department, many of them focused on internal operations, organization and policy. Police Chief Rich St. John told the Billings City Council on Monday night that many of those recommendations had been put in place.
Also implemented were the department's new body cameras, which are now being used by every patrol officer.
"We're up and running with that right now," St. John said.
The issue now is data storage, he said. The video files produced by the cameras are stored on hard drives that are quickly running out of space.
The implantation of other recommendations will have to wait. The CPSM report found the department to be significantly understaffed and recommended it to hire more officers and staff. To do that, BPD will need additional funding, which the city is seeking this November with a $7.1 million public safety mill levy.
If voters approve, the levy will fund in part 14 new officers and staffers.
Also a part of that mill levy is funding for the fire department's two new mobile response teams. Each team will consist of two emergency medical technicians that will respond to emergency calls that don't involve fire.
A pair of Billings fire representatives will travel to Spokane, Wash., which has used this model as part of its emergency response for seven years, to see how it's worked there.
But first, the department is getting ready for its move to priority-based dispatching of emergency calls. Currently, 911 calls for the fire department are prioritized A to E, A being the least serious and E being the most.
The new priority dispatching will send out only an ambulance response for calls rated to be A or B in seriousness. Billings Fire has a service agreement with the private ambulance service, American Medical Response.
Calls rated C to E will get the full fire department and ambulance emergency response. In the past every emergency call into the city has received the full department response.
Billings Fire Chief Pepper Valdez hopes the change to priority-based dispatching will eventually reduce the number of calls to which the fire department responds by 25%.