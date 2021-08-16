Billings police roll out body cameras; fire department ready to move to priority dispatches

Billings' public safety services have begun to put in place the recommendations given them in a pair of studies earlier this year that aimed to improve their performance and operations.

The two studies were performed by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management. Representatives from CPSM observed operations at the Billings Police Department and the Fire Department last year and then made a host of recommendations in the form of two reports presented to the city earlier this year.

The BPD study made 102 recommendations for the department, many of them focused on internal operations, organization and policy. Police Chief Rich St. John told the Billings City Council on Monday night that many of those recommendations had been put in place.

Also implemented were the department's new body cameras, which are now being used by every patrol officer.

"We're up and running with that right now," St. John said.

The issue now is data storage, he said. The video files produced by the cameras are stored on hard drives that are quickly running out of space.