Billings police say robbery suspect arrested after foot pursuit early Sunday

A robbery suspect was arrested early Sunday after police chased him on foot, according to the Billings Police Department.
Police responded to a report of a robbery at 1:27 a.m. around the 1400 block of 13th Street West, according to Sgt. Tina Hoeger.
Hoeger provided information about the incident in a BPD social media post published online shortly before 3 a.m.
According to the sergeant, the foot pursuit was "short" and police were able to apprehend a 27-year-old male. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Mike Kordenbrock
Morning General Assignment Reporter
General assignment reporter for The Billings Gazette.
