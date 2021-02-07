 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings police say robbery suspect arrested after foot pursuit early Sunday

Billings police say robbery suspect arrested after foot pursuit early Sunday

{{featured_button_text}}

A robbery suspect was arrested early Sunday after police chased him on foot, according to the Billings Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at 1:27 a.m. around the 1400 block of 13th Street West, according to Sgt. Tina Hoeger.

Hoeger provided information about the incident in a BPD social media post published online shortly before 3 a.m.

According to the sergeant, the foot pursuit was "short" and police were able to apprehend a 27-year-old male. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News