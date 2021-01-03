Billings police say they have identified suspected driver in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run

Police on Sunday afternoon said they had identified the vehicle and suspected driver in a nighttime New Year's Day hit-and-run crash on Rimrock Road that killed a 66-year-old woman from Billings who had been walking.

The driver was described as a 22-year-old man from Billings in a social media post from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley. As of 1:12 p.m. Sunday no arrests had been made, according to the lieutenant.

The investigation into the hit-and-run remains ongoing, and the suspect identification comes less than 24-hours after the police department put out a call for help from the public early Saturday night as investigators sought to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

Debris and surveillance video led police investigators to believe a maroon, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was the vehicle that hit and killed the woman at about 9:39 p.m. Friday night as she was walking along the 3300 block of Rimrock Road.

Police also said that the suspect vehicle would have damage to the front driver side area of a headlight, and that it had a rear tail/brake light that was not working.

The truck had been heading was east on Rimrock Road, according to police.