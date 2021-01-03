Billings police say they have identified suspected driver in fatal New Year's Day hit-and-run

Police on Sunday afternoon said they had identified the vehicle and suspected driver in a nighttime New Year's Day hit-and-run crash on Rimrock Road that killed a 66-year-old woman from Billings who had been walking.
The driver was described as a 22-year-old man from Billings in a social media post from Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley. As of 1:12 p.m. Sunday no arrests had been made, according to the lieutenant.
The investigation into the hit-and-run remains ongoing, and the suspect identification comes less than 24-hours after the police department put out a call for help from the public early Saturday night as investigators sought to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.
Debris and surveillance video led police investigators to believe a maroon, 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was the vehicle that hit and killed the woman at about 9:39 p.m. Friday night as she was walking along the 3300 block of Rimrock Road.
Police also said that the suspect vehicle would have damage to the front driver side area of a headlight, and that it had a rear tail/brake light that was not working.
The truck had been heading was east on Rimrock Road, according to police.
Police had asked for anyone with information to call them at 657-8200 and further asked that anyone in the area of the fatal crash check surveillance cameras for video footage of the vehicle.
The public was also asked to contact the police department if they recognized the vehicle or saw a vehicle matching the description police had provided. As a point of reference to help with the identification police also shared on social media an image of a pickup truck similar in appearance to the one they believed involved in the fatal crash.