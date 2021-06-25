Billings Police searching for 12-year-old boy

Billings Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in the 1700 block of Avenue B in Billings on Friday.

Cyril Plainbull is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was last seen wearing dark-color clothing, and was on foot, according to a tweet from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

People are asked to contact police dispatch at 406-657-8200 with any information on Plainbull.

