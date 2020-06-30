You are the owner of this article.
Billings Police seek help in finding stabbing suspect
Billings Police officials on Tuesday were seeking help in locating a suspect in a Monday night stabbing.

A 57-year-old man was taken to a Billings hospital after he was stabbed multiple times while downtown Monday night. Police believe the stabbing happened on the 2800 block of Second Avenue North.

The victim was found at First Avenue North and Broadway.

In a social media post after the stabbing, BPD Sgt. Tina Hoeger said the victim had multiple stab wounds to the torso and neck, but that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police were dispatched to the stabbing at about 11:46 p.m., Police Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press statement.

“There appears to have been some type of disturbance involving multiple people,” Wooley said. “No suspects have been identified or arrested. The investigation is on-going."

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call 657-8200.

